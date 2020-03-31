Liontrust's Dowey: The bull and bear cases for the stockmarket

When analysing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the stockmarket, by far the most significant bear case to worry about logically follows from the widely reported and influential recent Imperial College London study of the virus.

The team at Imperial believes we may need to keep applying severe social distancing measures until a vaccine becomes available because the virus is likely to bounce back whenever we lift the restrictions again.

The problem is that a vaccine is perhaps 18 months away, so this could cause a depression.

Right now, demand is collapsing across much of the global economy because it must. It is inhumane not to shut down the economy to suppress the virus.

The immediate job for economic policy is an unusual one: rather than stimulate a recovery now, it must build a bridge to a recovery once the threat of the virus has been removed.

As such, evaluating the economy as it pertains to the stock market is a bit different this time around compared with previous recessions.

The bridge needs to be built well and hopefully will not be required to span too great a distance.

As ever, it is essential to the bull case that central banks fulfil their key role of lender of last resort to financial markets under extraordinary stress.

Encouragingly, they are moving through the gears extremely quickly, benefiting from the experience gained and tools built during the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) in 2008-09. They have more to do but appear up to the challenge.

Fiscal policies have rightly focused on helping businesses and households maintain critical levels of cash flow and incentivising businesses to keep employees in jobs where possible.

In this way, the government can hopefully preserve the supply capacity of the economy until the demand recovery is possible.

While dramatic, as long as the recovery is not too distant, this appears doable. Say the level of GDP were to fall a huge 30% during social distancing, then fully supporting cash flows would cost the government about 2.5% of annual GDP per month.

This would obviously be an unthinkable burn rate in normal times but would coincide now with substantial QE programmes and would compare with an overall rise in G7 countries' average government debt to GDP ratios of 33% due to the GFC.

Breaking the 'bleak logic'

However, it is my strongly held view that the absolutely pivotal policy measure upon which the bull case for stocks rests lies in breaking the bleak logic of the Imperial study.

Put simply, the mass scaling up of production of virus tests and personal protective equipment (PPE) for everyone - the whole population - over the coming weeks can prevent a depression.

This might seem banal by comparison with the development of the vaccine that will hopefully ultimately eradicate the virus or even monetary and fiscal fireworks.

But the other key to a successful and timely recovery is building a basic infrastructure for an economy that can live with Covid-19 until the vaccine arrives, while running at a good level of activity, successfully suppressing the virus and protecting the vulnerable.

Close to daily home testing of almost everyone who has not had the virus will enable the rapid identification of local outbreaks.

These can then be combated efficiently by contact tracing and rapid localised social distancing measures.