Five slides for a market correction

The depth and duration of bull and bear markets





The Covid-19 outbreak is now severely impacting social activities and travel in the US and Europe, and US growth in the second quarter will likely be hit hard.





The depth and duration of a contraction in growth will depend on two key factors: how quickly infection rates peak, and the policy response.





Even if growth does rebound later in 2020, the hit to earnings will be significant, and both earnings expectations and valuations may take time to fully reflect the impact of this outbreak. The global economy should recover once the outbreak is contained.





In the near-term, new infection numbers and the size and speed of the policy response continue to be the key high frequency gauges to focus on.