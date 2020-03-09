25-year prediction: Diversity and inclusion in the hedge fund industry

The hedge fund industry has historically been a people business. While those people have been innovative and idiosyncratic, they have also generally been men, often drawn from the socioeconomic elite and ethnic majority.

The industry, and its investors, has been prioritising change and in 25 years these efforts - along with developments in the wider society and the broader evolution of the industry - will have resulted in a far more diverse workforce and inclusive culture.

A recent paper from the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) reveals how that trend is already under way - a woman from a New York housing project who became co-CEO of the world's largest hedge fund firm in the world; a young man who learned investing from scratch to provide for his family; a woman who leaves the former Eastern Bloc and pays her way through Harvard so she can learn how capitalism works; a man who dismissed those who tell him finance is not for people like him and goes on to gain a doctorate in econometrics - are just some of the success stories of the hedge fund industry.

Having represented the alternatives industry for 30 years, AIMA has seen first hand the steps hedge funds are already taking to improve the diversity and inclusion of their workforces.

Whether this has been through new recruitment approaches to combat socio-economic prejudices, changing governance structures or investing in pipeline programmes to reach diverse students earlier in their schooling, there is an array of steps hedge funds are taking to improve diversity and inclusion.

As we move into the next 25 years, one would hope the conversation will have evolved substantially even to the point where we no longer need to talk about diversity and inclusion policies.

The cultural shift that has been set in motion in recent years is moving the industry towards a team-focused ethos, where diversity of backgrounds, opinions and skill sets will be more valued.

Pipeline programmess will have prepared a wider group of students with the knowledge needed to enter and succeed in the industry.

Given the shifting expectations of the younger generation entering the work force, as well as new technologies that enable more flexible working environments, we believe in the future these will no longer be trends but will become the industry norm.

With diversity and inclusion now a broader industry consideration, fund managers will not see their policies confined in-house. The entire alternatives industry will join forces to ensure diversity and inclusion becomes a reality, with initiatives such as AIMA's Diversity and Inclusion Steering Group dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion across the sector becoming commonplace.

There are already signs the industry is changing as a whole. A recent consultation from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) comes after two of the largest industry bodies in Europe - the Association for Financial Markets in Europe and the Investment Association - led the calls on behalf of banks and brokers to shorten trading hours.

Currently one of the longest trading days in the world, the LSE's consultation document acknowledged that among the benefits of a change were that it would have a "positive impact on mental wellbeing of staff" and help "encourage staff diversity".

Allowing for flexibility and equipping employees with the right set-up to work from home is changing the way in which we view the workplace and the employer-employee dynamic. This reflects a turn of the tide in terms of attitudes to mental health and employees' work-life balance.

Deeper industry trends around technology are also accelerating the diversity and inclusions revolution. For example, some managers are building proprietary digital infrastructures that provide their employees with the opportunity to work remotely from anywhere in the world, thereby ensuring they are comfortable delivering their best work outside the potential pressures of an office environment.

Also, company-wide dashboards, which provide insights into key decisions and KPIs of different teams, are improving the internal transparency around communications and flatten the hierarchical structure of fund management businesses, encouraging more junior staff to voice their opinions.

Additionally, it will not just be the make-up of a fund's internal workforce that will be noted, but their involvement in internship and apprenticeship programmes, contributions to non-profit organisations and commitments to examining the diversity and inclusion practices of suppliers and portfolio companies.

These developments are likely to change the very nature of the asset management and finance industry more broadly.

In other words, diversity and inclusion will become an integral component of both the internal and external workings of the hedge fund industry.

The first step is well underway, signalling an even more successful future for the sector over the next 25 years.

Jack Inglis is CEO of the Alternative Investment Management Association