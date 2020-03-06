A quant's response to the Covid-19 market sell-off: Buy equities now

As the coronavirus goes global, markets have entered crisis territory and fear stifling economic effects will hamper long-term global growth.

Current news reports featuring unknown virus transmission chains, company profit warnings and event cancellations has increased public and market anxiety, resulting in strong volatility.

Last week, the US Federal Reserve tried to calm investors' nerves by cutting rates in an alarming move last seen during the financial crisis - to little avail.

Revealed: The coronavirus precautions put in place by the UK's asset managers

Amid such market upheaval, a quantitative analysis of the Covid-19 sell-off can categorize the severity of the event and put a number on the probability of a recession.

In addition, a look at what quantitative investment algorithms are doing right now can help to derive the most rational portfolio action to benefit from current market moves.

Strikingly, quant algorithms are currently buying equities while most investors are dumping risky assets.

A black swan event?

Bad news first: Covid-19 is a so called "black-swan" event. In quantitative terms, this is a high-sigma event that is highly unlikely, entirely unpredictable and momentous.

Sigma events are calculated by expressing the observed market return in terms of market volatility. Assuming a normal return distribution, a 3-sigma event has a probability of 0.135% and a 4-sigma event has a probability of 0.00317% of occurring.

Hargreaves: My sale of HL shares was purely serendipitous

This means these events are hidden in the tails of the normal bell-shaped curve of market returns.

Between 21 and 28 February, the MSCI World Index fell by almost 11% due to Covid-19. This sell-off sits between 3 and 4 on the sigma spectrum.

Following the above logic, Covid-19 is a rare unlucky event that warrants a closer look and portfolio action.

There are only two reasons for significant equity market sell-offs to happen: either company cash flow projections fall or the discount rate associated with this cash flows increases.

The principles guiding investment actions in each scenario are simple: if the former is the case, you reduce risk; if the latter is true, you increase risk.

If long-term company cash flows are affected, we should be on high alert, because this implies that either long-term earnings growth has been revised down or companies are less willing to distribute cash and more inclined to hoard it.

Why the US will be less exposed to the impact of coronavirus

Such actions, however, only ensue when the long-term economic growth rate falls.

A revision of future growth is typically a mid- to long-term process and will have a long-lasting effect on markets.

Only then should investors take far-reaching actions and make strategic changes to their asset allocations by reducing risk.

The story is entirely different when we are faced with an increasing discount rate, which could have two main causes: a rise in interest rates or risk premia.

Increasing risk premia happens because investors become more risk averse. This is typically a short- to mid-term phenomenon because we are wired to react to and forget negative news fast.

Increased risk aversion in the market harbours significant return potential because higher risk premia reward those investors who are willing to take on more risk in uncertain times.

Light at the end of the tunnel?

The good news: for the time being, the Covid-19 sell-off falls into the incident category of increasing risk premia.

From an economic perspective, the upheaval we are witnessing now can be described best as a supply rather than a demand shock.

While some economic demand will certainly not be recouped, most of it has just been postponed, making a U-shaped recovery over the next two quarters most probable.

The demand that is lost entirely will hardly move the needle on long-term economic growth, especially if the effects of the virus remain confined to the manufacturing, tourism and travel sectors.

However, the longer the virus sticks around, the higher the probability it will affect demand and cast a shadow over the long-term economic outlook. The US yield curve has been indicating for a while that a recession is no longer a far-fetched idea.

At the end of 2019, a recession in the US had a probability of roughly 25%. This has increased to one third with the onslaught of the virus and these numbers are likely to rise in the short term - by how much, however, is questionable.

If the infection rate in China is any guide, we will know more in a few weeks' time if Covid-19 will be the dreaded factor that pushes the world into a fully-fledged recession.

Equity allocation quant algorithms have been reacting to current macroeconomic signals by increasing their equity allocation over the past weeks - at least for now.

This is because there is considerable return potential in the market right now for those who are willing to take the risk and overcome behavioural biases.

All things being equal, a 10% market sell-off results in a risk premia increase of around 0.25%.

However, bearing in mind that the Fed has just lowered interest rates by 0.5% and other central banks are likely to follow suit, the risk premia effects of the Covid-19 sell-off will soon be scooped up and the window of opportunity will close.

Daniel Seiler is head of multi asset at Vontobel Asset Management