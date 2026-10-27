Investment tax relief rises by smallest amount in four years amid recent Budget measures

Bowmore Financial Planning research

Jack Roach
clock • 2 min read

Tax breaks for UK savings and investments have become less generous, with a £1.1bn rise in relief in 2025/26, the slowest growth in four years.

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