Aberdeen shares slide on continued adviser outflows

Overall net outflows of £300m

clock • 2 min read

Shares in Aberdeen fell by more than 3% this morning, after the fund group posted continued outflows for the three months to the end of September.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Robin Amos

View profile
More from Robin Amos

NatWest investment management income surges 128% on Evelyn integration

BlackRock launches European investment grade and high yield active ETFs

More on Platforms

AJ Bell reports record platform AUM of £126bn
Platforms

AJ Bell reports record platform AUM of £126bn

Year-end trading update

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 22 October 2026 • 1 min read
Hargreaves Lansdown and BNY Investments to launch 'lowest-cost' money market fund
Platforms

Hargreaves Lansdown and BNY Investments to launch 'lowest-cost' money market fund

Initially targeting yield of 3.95%

Robin Amos
clock 21 October 2026 • 3 min read
Platforms urged to improve 'daunting' onboarding process for new investors
Platforms

Platforms urged to improve 'daunting' onboarding process for new investors

Monzo and Revolut top ease rankings

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 14 October 2026 • 3 min read
Trustpilot