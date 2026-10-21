Fidelity launches dynamic buffer active ETFs in latest expansion of $16.6bn suite

Global and US equities

Jack Roach
clock • 1 min read

Fidelity International has added two risk-managed dynamic buffer ETFs to its active range, combining equity research with a systematic downside buffer target.

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Jack Roach
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