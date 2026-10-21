Outflows continue at Liontrust in Q3 as it diversifies investment capabilities

Withdrawals increase to £459m

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Outflows have continued at Liontrust in Q3 2026, with assets under management and advice (AUMA) down almost £200m to £24.1bn, according to a trading update today (21 October).

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