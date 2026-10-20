AIC says nine in 10 trusts outperformed open-ended 'sister funds'

Nearly three quarters over five years

clock • 1 min read

The Association of Investment Companies' research has found nine in 10 (88%) investment trusts have beaten open-ended ‘sister funds' in performance over 10 years after all internal fees.

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