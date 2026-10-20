Pacific Asset Management hires CCO for MPS platform from Russell Investments

Tom Whateley

Jack Roach
clock • 1 min read

Pacific Asset Management has named Tom Whateley as chief commercial officer of its MPS platform, IPX by Pacific.

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Jack Roach
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