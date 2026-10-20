Signs of stabilising employment rates boost chance of BoE rate hike

Next MPC meeting on 5 November

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Signs the UK employment market is stabilising have opened the door for the Bank of England to hike rates by 25bps to 4% in November, according to market analysts.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Industry welcomes plans to include real asset investment companies in MSCI and S&P indices

ECB holds interest rates steady at 2.5% after Lagarde resigns as president

More on UK

M&G Investments' Andrew Chorlton: Budget gives bond market what it wanted
UK

M&G Investments' Andrew Chorlton: Budget gives bond market what it wanted

‘Do no harm’ delivered

Andrew Chorlton
clock 29 October 2026 • 2 min read
Budget 26: Key takeaways from Healey's first Budget
UK

Budget 26: Key takeaways from Healey's first Budget

Eight takeaways

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 28 October 2026 • 5 min read
Budget 26: OBR cuts fiscal headroom to £15bn by 2029/30 after Middle East shock
UK

Budget 26: OBR cuts fiscal headroom to £15bn by 2029/30 after Middle East shock

GDP growth outlook in line with IMF

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 28 October 2026 • 3 min read
Trustpilot