FCA sustainability labels improve trust in fund claims but usage remains low

Universe ‘very restricted’

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements labelling regime has increased trust in sustainability claims among intermediaries, but usage remains low two years on from implementation.

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