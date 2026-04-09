Tech stocks and trackers in demand as ISA season closes

US exposure favoured

clock • 1 min read

Global tracker funds were the most popular products among ISA holders seeking to take advantage of tax-free investment before the 5 April deadline, according to Hargreaves Lansdown.

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