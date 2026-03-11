FCA: Odey showed 'disregard, disrespect and contempt' in dismissing executive committee

Appeal hearing

Cristian Angeloni
The Financial Conduct Authority has argued fund manager Crispin Odey demonstrated “disregard” and “disrespect” to the executive committee of Odey Asset Management (OAM) by not abiding by the final warning notice issued against him, and “contempt” for the process the committee put in place to assess his alleged misconduct.

