Aberdeen MPS manager Jason Day leaves firm following restructure

MPS moves to Aberdeen Investments

Isabel Baxter
1 min read

Aberdeen senior investment manager Jason Day has exited the firm, as the investment team that manages the business’s model portfolio service (MPS) range moves under Aberdeen Investments as part of a restructure.

