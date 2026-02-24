Brooks Macdonald 'reviewing' further M&A opportunities following H1 revenue boost

Revenue was up 12%

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

Brooks Macdonald said it is “reviewing” further financial planning M&A opportunities after additions boosted its H1 2026 revenue.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jen Frost
Author spotlight

Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jen Frost

Reality TV 'finfluencers' sentenced for promoting unauthorised FX scheme

Chancellor's income tax 'U-turn' aftermath – what the papers say

More on Companies

Financial sector drives global dividends to record $2.1trn in 2025
Companies

Financial sector drives global dividends to record $2.1trn in 2025

Capital Group research

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 25 February 2026 • 2 min read
St James's Place reports strong progression of services review
Companies

St James's Place reports strong progression of services review

Released £109.5m this year

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 25 February 2026 • 3 min read
Amber River agrees sale to Stone Point Capital
Companies

Amber River agrees sale to Stone Point Capital

Deal to close in summer

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 20 February 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot