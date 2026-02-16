Guinness Global Investors appoints Craig Veysey to lead fixed income offering

25 years of experience

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Guinness Global Investors has hired Craig Veysey to front the firm’s fixed income strategy.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Investor attitudes towards defence stocks split amid geopolitical uncertainty

Vontobel names Anthony Corrigan global head of consultant relations

More on People moves

Vanguard appoints Matthew Haigh as UK head of adviser sales
People moves

Vanguard appoints Matthew Haigh as UK head of adviser sales

'Stalwart' of the firm

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 17 February 2026 • 1 min read
Vontobel names Anthony Corrigan global head of consultant relations
People moves

Vontobel names Anthony Corrigan global head of consultant relations

Based in London

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 17 February 2026 • 1 min read
Van Lanschot Kempen IM appoints Michelle Darracott as CEO
People moves

Van Lanschot Kempen IM appoints Michelle Darracott as CEO

More than 30 years experience

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 17 February 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot