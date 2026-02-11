SJP, Quilter and AJ Bell shares hit after AI tax planning tool launch

Wealth managers’ share prices sink

Isabel Baxter
clock • 3 min read

Wealth managers’ share prices have continued to fall after an artificial intelligence (AI) tax planning tool launched by Altruist Corp came to market.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

News editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

NatWest deal for Evelyn Partners a harbinger as banks eye 'lucrative' advice returns

FCA finfluencer enforcement action rises 174% in 2025

More on Platforms

UK DIY investment balloons by more than £100bn in 2025
Platforms

UK DIY investment balloons by more than £100bn in 2025

Two million accounts opened

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 11 February 2026 • 1 min read
IG launches investment platform fee 'Fat Cat index'
Platforms

IG launches investment platform fee 'Fat Cat index'

Investors paying more than they need to

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 05 February 2026 • 3 min read
Robinhood UK rolls out Stocks & Shares ISA
Platforms

Robinhood UK rolls out Stocks & Shares ISA

Latest product offering

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 02 February 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot