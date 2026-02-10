FCA finfluencer enforcement action rises 174% in 2025

FOI findings

Isabel Baxter
clock • 3 min read

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) enforcement action against financial influencers, or ‘finfluencers’, increased by 174% in 2025.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

News editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

NatWest deal for Evelyn Partners a harbinger as banks eye 'lucrative' advice returns

NatWest CEO outlines financial planning focus following Evelyn Partners deal

More on Regulation

FCA finfluencer enforcement action rises 174% in 2025
Regulation

FCA finfluencer enforcement action rises 174% in 2025

FOI findings

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 10 February 2026 • 3 min read
Morningstar expands Star Ratings service to UK managed portfolios
Regulation

Morningstar expands Star Ratings service to UK managed portfolios

Ability to independently benchmark portfolios

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 05 February 2026 • 1 min read
Tavistock shareholders updated on Titan litigation after counterclaims expanded
Regulation

Tavistock shareholders updated on Titan litigation after counterclaims expanded

MPS-related court battle

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 05 February 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot