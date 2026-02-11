UK DIY investment balloons by more than £100bn in 2025

Two million accounts opened

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

The UK DIY investment market grew by 22%, or £104bn, in 2025 to reach £572bn by the end of December last year.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Better-than-expected January US job numbers put pressure on Fed

FCA begins legal proceedings against crypto exchange HTX over financial promotions

More on Platforms

SJP, Quilter and AJ Bell shares hit after AI tax planning tool launch
Platforms

SJP, Quilter and AJ Bell shares hit after AI tax planning tool launch

Wealth managers’ share prices sink

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 11 February 2026 • 3 min read
IG launches investment platform fee 'Fat Cat index'
Platforms

IG launches investment platform fee 'Fat Cat index'

Investors paying more than they need to

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 05 February 2026 • 3 min read
Robinhood UK rolls out Stocks & Shares ISA
Platforms

Robinhood UK rolls out Stocks & Shares ISA

Latest product offering

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 02 February 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot