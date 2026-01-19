Investors flip flop on Nvidia, Scottish Mortgage and Fundsmith in 2025

Data from HL, ii and AJ Bell

Michael Nelson
clock • 4 min read

Nvidia and Scottish Mortgage were among the most bought and sold holdings by DIY retail investors in 2025, as volatility impacted stock selection.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Morningstar unveils first index tracking GenAI companies

IEM pre-empts Saba ambush and offers activist exit opportunity

More on Economics

Investors flip flop on Nvidia, Scottish Mortgage and Fundsmith in 2025
Economics

Investors flip flop on Nvidia, Scottish Mortgage and Fundsmith in 2025

Data from HL, ii and AJ Bell

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 19 January 2026 • 4 min read
IMF: Global stability and growth a 'balancing of divergent forces'
Economics

IMF: Global stability and growth a 'balancing of divergent forces'

Global inflation forecast at 3.4% in 2027

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 19 January 2026 • 2 min read
Trump renews European tariff war with Greenland on the line
Economics

Trump renews European tariff war with Greenland on the line

Tariffs suggested on both sides

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 19 January 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot