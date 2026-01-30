AIC names chair as Gordon Humphries steps down

Sapna Shah

Linus Uhlig
Former investment banker Sapna Shah has been appointed chair of the Association of Investment Companies.

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

