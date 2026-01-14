Government stands by Cash ISA reform plans in response to Treasury Committee

Reeves to ISA allowance

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

The government has continued to back its Cash ISA plans in response to a Treasury Committee report that cautioned against an allowance cut.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Chief Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

Brooks Macdonald co-CIO and CCO depart amid organisational reshuffle

FCA's targeted support rules set to take effect from April 2026

Trustpilot