Vanguard launches blended low-cost MPS range

Consists of five portfolios

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

Asset manager Vanguard has launched its latest model portfolio service (MPS) range, Vanguard BlendedLife Dynamic MPS.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

News editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

St James's Place reports strong progression of services review

Fidelity International unveils globally diversified MPS range

More on Advisory

Vanguard cuts UK home bias on £52bn LifeStrategy range
Advisory

Vanguard cuts UK home bias on £52bn LifeStrategy range

Reducing fees

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 22 January 2026 • 3 min read
Webinar on 27 January: What role can VCTs play in advisers' toolkits after an eventful Budget?
Advisory

Webinar on 27 January: What role can VCTs play in advisers' toolkits after an eventful Budget?

Interactive webinar

Professional Adviser
Professional Adviser
clock 13 January 2026 • 1 min read
AJ Bell partners with Woven Advice to streamline platform switching
Advisory

AJ Bell partners with Woven Advice to streamline platform switching

Woven’s system analyses platform and back-office data

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 16 September 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot