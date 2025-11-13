WH Ireland confirms takeover approach from Team

10 December deadline

Sahar Nazir
2 min read

WH Ireland has confirmed it is in discussions with Team plc (Team) over a possible all-share offer that could see the two wealth managers combine.

Sahar Nazir
