Evelyn Partners AUM reaches £67bn as inflows rise 18% in Q3

Final stage of systems integration project

Sahar Nazir
clock • 2 min read

Evelyn Partners has recorded £67bn in assets under management for the three months ended 30 September 2025, thanks to higher inflows.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

FCA warns consolidation practices lead to 'poor outcomes'

St. James's Place FUM surpasses £200bn for first time

Trustpilot