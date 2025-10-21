Public borrowing jumps almost 9% year-on-year as City calls for a shift in fiscal rules

Highest since the pandemic

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

UK public sector borrowing spiked to £20.2bn, marking the highest September on record in the last five-years.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

MPs call for details of Treasury's AWS use after global outage

Friday Briefing: Obviously, it was going to be about gold

More on UK

Public borrowing jumps almost 9% year-on-year as City calls for a shift in fiscal rules
UK

Public borrowing jumps almost 9% year-on-year as City calls for a shift in fiscal rules

Highest since the pandemic

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 21 October 2025 • 2 min read
MPs call for details of Treasury's AWS use after global outage
UK

MPs call for details of Treasury's AWS use after global outage

Letter sent to Lucy Rigby

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 21 October 2025 • 2 min read
Reeves to axe 'pointless admin' in further efficiency drive
UK

Reeves to axe 'pointless admin' in further efficiency drive

Could save businesses £6bn a year

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 21 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot