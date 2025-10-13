Aberdeen Investments pushes for private markets national taskforce

One of eight recommendations

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Aberdeen Investments has made the case for all governments to form a national taskforce specifically to bolster private markets education and investment.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Crypto bearing the brunt of US-China trade war as other markets rebalance

Tritax Big Box snaps up £1bn portfolio as Blackstone becomes shareholder

More on Markets

Aberdeen Investments pushes for private markets national taskforce
Markets

Aberdeen Investments pushes for private markets national taskforce

One of eight recommendations

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 13 October 2025 • 1 min read
IFS urges Reeves to avoid 'directionless' tax rises
Markets

IFS urges Reeves to avoid 'directionless' tax rises

'Economic damage' a real risk

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 13 October 2025 • 1 min read
Market jitters ease after Trump softens China tariff threats
Markets

Market jitters ease after Trump softens China tariff threats

Trump signals a truce

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 13 October 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot