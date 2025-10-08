Investors set to block £1m WH Ireland wealth sale to Oberon

EGM on 9 October

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

A group of investors have moved to block the £1m sale of WH Ireland’s wealth arm to Oberon Investments, ahead of the extraordinary general meeting on Thursday (9 October).

