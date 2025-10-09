Rathbones' Thomson trimming Nvidia despite it being the 'best performing investment of my career'

‘Do not want it to overwhelm my fund’

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

Along with many of his global equity peers, Rathbones’ fund manager James Thomson has backed Nvidia and reaped the returns of his stake, describing it as “the best performing investment of my career”. But his “bullish” outlook has been checked by recent trimmings to his allocation so that it “does not overwhelm the fund”.

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

