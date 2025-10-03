US jobs statistics delayed as government shutdown continues

Next Fed meeting in late October

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

US non-farm payroll data, expected to be released today (3 October) by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), has been delayed due to the ongoing government shutdown.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Deep Dive: Japan's 'era of change' draws investors back after decades of turbulence

Hargreaves Lansdown reaches two million customer milestone

More on Economics

US jobs statistics delayed as government shutdown continues
Economics

US jobs statistics delayed as government shutdown continues

Next Fed meeting in late October

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 03 October 2025 • 1 min read
Rachel Reeves: Labour remains 'unequivocal in our commitment to economic responsibility'
Economics

Rachel Reeves: Labour remains 'unequivocal in our commitment to economic responsibility'

Labour party conference

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 29 September 2025 • 3 min read
BoE confident UK gilt market withstood post-'Liberation Day' turbulence
Economics

BoE confident UK gilt market withstood post-'Liberation Day' turbulence

Liquidity 'commensurate with volatility'

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 26 September 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot