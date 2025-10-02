Illiquidity remains key barrier to private markets despite rise in wealth manager appetite

State Street survey

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Despite a surge in interest for private markets, wealth managers still remain overwhelmingly concerned about the risks posed by illiquidity, as demand for alternatives rises.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Schroders exodus continues as Swiss manager ups sticks for Investec while UK wealth team is bolstered

Saba completes exit of CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income following 100% tender offer

More on Alternatives

Platforms mulling crypto offerings ahead of the FCA opening retail access
Alternatives

Platforms mulling crypto offerings ahead of the FCA opening retail access

ii will offer 'the necessary safeguards'

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 02 October 2025 • 2 min read
Infrastructure fund managers to target retail investors with semi-liquid offerings
Alternatives

Infrastructure fund managers to target retail investors with semi-liquid offerings

'New era of accessibility'

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 25 September 2025 • 1 min read
Investment Association urges EU to boost private market efforts for growth
Alternatives

Investment Association urges EU to boost private market efforts for growth

More retail investor access

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 September 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot