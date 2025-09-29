JPMAM's Karen Ward warns Reeves UK is at its tax limit

‘Have to curtail government spending’

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

JP Morgan Asset Management’s EMEA chief market strategist Karen Ward has warned Chancellor Rachel Reeves that the UK economy is “at the limits of what tax it is willing to pay” and urged her to “curtail government spending” and “have an honest conversation about what [the government] can afford”.

