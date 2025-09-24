FCA bond consolidated tape operator appointment delayed amid legal challenge

Planned since August 2024

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has received a legal challenge after it awarded a contract to a bond consolidated tape provider.

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan

