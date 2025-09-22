BYD shares fall after Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway exits stake

Shares drop 3.5%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Shares in the Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD have dropped today (22 September) after regulatory filings revealed that veteran investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway had sold out of its investment in the company.

Trustpilot