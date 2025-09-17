FCA calls for feedback on crypto practice proposals

Consumer Duty challenge

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has called on the industry to provide feedback on its proposals regarding the minimum standards for crypto firms.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

The IA: 'Significant growth opportunity' for ETFs if access barriers are removed

Guinness Global Investors: Europe's destiny is 'in its own hands'

More on Regulation

FCA calls for feedback on crypto practice proposals
Regulation

FCA calls for feedback on crypto practice proposals

Consumer Duty challenge

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 17 September 2025 • 1 min read
FCA eyes softer SDR rules for index-tracking funds
Regulation

FCA eyes softer SDR rules for index-tracking funds

Amid ‘challenging’ requirements

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 15 September 2025 • 2 min read
FCA challenged to ensure 'functional rather than factual' disclosures in CCI feedback
Regulation

FCA challenged to ensure 'functional rather than factual' disclosures in CCI feedback

Rules expected to be published in late 2025

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 11 September 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot