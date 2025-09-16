Nick Train mulls Finsbury Growth & Income digital assets swing after investor pushback

Alerts clients to impersonation scam

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 4 min read

Manager of £1.3bn Finsbury Growth & Income trust (FGIT), Nick Train, has stood by his steady move into more digital asset focused firms at the expense of his traditionally favoured consumer staple stocks.

