Saba doubles stake in Life Science REIT ahead of potential trust wind-down

Holding now above 10%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Manhattan-based activist hedge fund Saba Capital Management has doubled its stake in Life Science REIT (LABS), as shareholders prepare to vote on the future of the trust at a general meeting later this month.

