Chancellor hires LSE professor John Van Reenen as growth adviser

Focus on productivity

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

London School of Economics professor John Van Reenen has been appointed by Chancellor Rachel Reeves as an adviser on economic growth.

More on UK

