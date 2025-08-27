Baillie Gifford joins think tank's specialist boutique network 

Independent Investment Management Initiative

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

The Independent Investment Management Initiative (IIMI), a think tank and advocacy group representing independent asset management firms, has added Baillie Gifford to its network.

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

The Big Question: Is 'star' manager risk really over?
The Big Question: Is 'star' manager risk really over?

FTSE 100 CEO pay reaches record high for third consecutive year
FTSE 100 CEO pay reaches record high for third consecutive year

Investors split over impact of higher government borrowing costs on big ticket investments
Investors split over impact of higher government borrowing costs on big ticket investments

