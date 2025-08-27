Trump Media Group strikes $6.4bn deal for Crypto.com tokens

Latest pro-crypto move

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has entered into an agreement to buy the cryptocurrency token issued by Crypto.com in another show of support from the White House for the crypto industry.

