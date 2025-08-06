Global equity funds bleed capital over consecutive months for the first time

Sentiment improving for the UK

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Investors’ angst about the strength of US equities has seen global equity funds chalk up their second consecutive month of net selling for the first time ever recorded by fund solutions provider Calastone.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

L&G asset management revenues grows 2% but market volatility hits profits

Success rate of active managers flatlines as stock pickers navigate choppy waters

More on Funds

RSMR awards inaugural ratings to trio of funds
Funds

RSMR awards inaugural ratings to trio of funds

One income and two bond funds

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 05 August 2025 • 3 min read
SJP boosts tariff resilience for fund pair with increased US TIPS exposure
Funds

SJP boosts tariff resilience for fund pair with increased US TIPS exposure

Polaris 1 and 2

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 01 August 2025 • 2 min read
Fidelity International and ebi team up to launch ESG screened fund
Funds

Fidelity International and ebi team up to launch ESG screened fund

OCF of 0.15%

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 29 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot