FCA to withdraw ban on crypto ETNs to boost UK growth

The Financial Conduct Authority is proposing to remove the ban on offering crypto exchange traded notes (ETNs) to retail investors in the UK.
If passed, crypto ETNs could be sold to individual customers in the UK, rather than just professional investors, if traded on an FCA-approved investment exchange. Financial promotion rules would still apply, according to Britain's financial regulator, as consumers would receive all appropriate information on risks and they would not be offered inappropriate incentives. David Geale, executive director of payments and digital assets at the FCA, said: "This consultation demonstrates our commitmen...
