UK economic optimism partially recovers after worst levels since Thatcher and 2008 crisis

According to Ipsos' Economic Optimism index, last month's score rose to -48, up from -68 in April, when the index dipped below levels posted during the Covid pandemic, and the joint record lows of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and Margaret Thatcher's first term as UK prime minister (-64 each). UK economy grows 0.2% in March but slowdown fears remain This followed a slowdown in the UK economy in March, which grew by just 0.2% as fears of a global growth slowdown loomed over markets. Sentiment worsened in April after US President Donald Trump's ‘Liberation Day' levies sent ji...