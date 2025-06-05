UK economic optimism partially recovers after worst levels since Thatcher and 2008 crisis

-48 in May

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

UK economic optimism levels have partially bounced back in May, following the worst month on record since the 1980s.

According to Ipsos' Economic Optimism index, last month's score rose to -48, up from -68 in April, when the index dipped below levels posted during the Covid pandemic, and the joint record lows of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and Margaret Thatcher's first term as UK prime minister (-64 each). UK economy grows 0.2% in March but slowdown fears remain This followed a slowdown in the UK economy in March, which grew by just 0.2% as fears of a global growth slowdown loomed over markets. Sentiment worsened in April after US President Donald Trump's ‘Liberation Day' levies sent ji...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Equity inflows down £1bn in May as Europe enjoys 'best month' since June 2024

FIF25: House of Lords member calls for greater international economic cooperation

More on UK

UK-US trade deal could come into effect 'in just a couple of weeks'
UK

UK-US trade deal could come into effect 'in just a couple of weeks'

Scrambling to ratify after 50% metals tariff

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 05 June 2025 • 1 min read
Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride to apologise for Liz Truss Mini Budget – reports
UK

Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride to apologise for Liz Truss Mini Budget – reports

Damage ‘not so easily undone’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 05 June 2025 • 1 min read
BoE's Mann defends MPC work as market volatility leaves committee divided on cuts
UK

BoE's Mann defends MPC work as market volatility leaves committee divided on cuts

Treasury Committee hearing

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 03 June 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot