UK economic optimism partially recovers after worst levels since Thatcher and 2008 crisis

UK economic optimism levels have partially bounced back in May, following the worst month on record since the 1980s.
According to Ipsos' Economic Optimism index, last month's score rose to -48, up from -68 in April, when the index dipped below levels posted during the Covid pandemic, and the joint record lows of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and Margaret Thatcher's first term as UK prime minister (-64 each). UK economy grows 0.2% in March but slowdown fears remain This followed a slowdown in the UK economy in March, which grew by just 0.2% as fears of a global growth slowdown loomed over markets. Sentiment worsened in April after US President Donald Trump's ‘Liberation Day' levies sent ji...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes