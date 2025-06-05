UK-US trade deal could come into effect 'in just a couple of weeks'

Scrambling to ratify after 50% metals tariff

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that his country’s trade deal with the US could come into effect “in just a couple of weeks”.

Responding to questions from the leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey yesterday (4 June), Starmer said "we have a deal, and we are implementing it within a very short time. I am very confident we will get those tariffs down in accordance with the deal". FIF25: House of Lords member calls for greater international economic cooperation Starmer said he would come back and update the house in due course, adding he expected the "House would be very pleased with the outcome of that". The UK was the first nation to strike a trade deal with the White House following US President Donald...

