IG becomes first UK-listed firm to launch crypto trading

Collaborating with crypto asset firm Uphold, IG customers can now access a variety of crypto assets, such as bitcoin, ether and a number of smaller assets. Boutique asset managers concerned about distribution hurdles Bitcoin hit a record high of $111,875 in May 2025, but has since dropped to $104,330 at time of reporting, according to data from MarketWatch. The product is fully integrated across the IG platform and the IG Invest app with customers able to switch between the IG accounts they hold. Uphold will execute all customer transactions and provide pricing data with its inf...