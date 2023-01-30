ii launches new element to subscription service

Investor Essentials

New service will cost £4.99 a month.
interactive investor is adding a new service to its existing subscription model, the Investor Essentials.

The new entry level addition is due to launch on 1 February and will allow clients to invest up to £30,000, via ii's platform, for £4.99 a month.

Once the £30,00 threshold is reached, clients are automatically upgraded to the Investor price plan, which currently costs £9.99 a month.

interactive investor kicks five funds out of its Super 60 list

Investor Essentials includes free regular trading and fees of £5.99 for funds, investment trusts and UK and US shares.

Richard Wilson chief executive at ii called the launch a "pivotal moment" for clients to budget their investing, making it simpler and more transparent.

"Historically, a percentage-based charging structure has generally been cheaper for people near the start of their investment journey," he said.

"Providers then hope that their customers will stick with them without ever calculating the cost savings they could be making over the long-term as their investment grows.

"Investor Essentials, with its low monthly cost, changes everything and provides greater value and choice to a much broader audience."

In keeping with ii's other subscription plans, such as Pension Builder, Investor Essentials does not come with free monthly trades.

It also does not come with free Junior ISAs - features that are standard with ii's Investor and Super Investor price plans.

 

 

 

