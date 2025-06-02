China threatens to retaliate after blaming the US for 'discriminatory' trade measures

Today (2 June), a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said the US' trade restrictions – which include export controls for AI chips and halting the sale of chip design software – "violate the consensus reached by the two heads of state on 17 January" and challenge the current Geneva economic and trade talks between the two parties. "The United States has unilaterally provoked new economic and trade frictions, exacerbating the uncertainty and instability of bilateral economic and trade relations," the spokesman continued. 'Unlawful' US tariffs reinstated as China talks freeze ...