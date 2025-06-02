China threatens to retaliate after blaming the US for 'discriminatory' trade measures

Trade talks come to a halt

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

China has said it will “continue to take resolute and forceful” measures against the US, accusing the latter of adopting “a number of discriminatory, restrictive measures” in the latest trade spat between the world’s largest economies.

Today (2 June), a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said the US' trade restrictions – which include export controls for AI chips and halting the sale of chip design software – "violate the consensus reached by the two heads of state on 17 January" and challenge the current Geneva economic and trade talks between the two parties. "The United States has unilaterally provoked new economic and trade frictions, exacerbating the uncertainty and instability of bilateral economic and trade relations," the spokesman continued. 'Unlawful' US tariffs reinstated as China talks freeze ...

Trustpilot