Tesla shares surge after Musk steps down from Trump administration

According to data from MarketWatch, Tesla's stock rose 2.4% at the time of reporting, or $365.2. However, the company has endured a tumultuous 2025, shedding 11.6% of its value since the turn of the year. Funds ditch Tesla amid increasing concerns about Musk's politicisation After just five months as a close adviser to Trump and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk revealed on Wednesday (28 May) evening in a post on X that his time on Capitol Hill would be coming to an end. He said: "As my scheduled time as a special government employee comes to an end,...