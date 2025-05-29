Tesla shares surge after Musk steps down from Trump administration

Shares up 2.4%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Elon Musk’s stepping down from his role in US President Donald Trump’s administration has caused shares in his company, Tesla, to rise.

According to data from MarketWatch, Tesla's stock rose 2.4% at the time of reporting, or $365.2. However, the company has endured a tumultuous 2025, shedding 11.6% of its value since the turn of the year.  Funds ditch Tesla amid increasing concerns about Musk's politicisation After just five months as a close adviser to Trump and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk revealed on Wednesday (28 May) evening in a post on X that his time on Capitol Hill would be coming to an end.  He said: "As my scheduled time as a special government employee comes to an end,...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

Trustpilot