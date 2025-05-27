UK food prices hit one-year high for fourth consecutive month

Although the overall shop price remain unchanged the price of food suffered a significant spike, up 2.8% from 2.6% in April, according to data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and the market research firm NielsenIQ. Good weather boosts April UK retail sales to highest level since July 2022 This was above the three-month average of 2.6% and fresh food in particular had a notable jump during the period, going from 1.8% in April to to 2.4% in May. The three-month average rate for fresh food price increases is 1.8%. BRC's CEO Helen Dickinson noted that among the rest of the goo...